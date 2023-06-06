Staying safe in the sun

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The sun is coming out, and it may feel nice on the skin, but the sun's harsh rays can cause skin damage.
For everyday usage, SPF 30 is recommended, and users are encouraged to re-apply every two to three hours.
One common mistake when applying sunscreen is using too much or too little.
"I think if you have about a finger-tip amount and you are trying to cover your entire arm with, that is not enough, so you might be changing an SPF 30 sunscreen into an SPF 15 by just putting on a thin layer," Stephen Lewellis, Dermatologist with Aspirus Health said. "If you are covering an entire average adult body, you need about a shot glass full of sunscreen."
If you are heading to the lake or pool and using water-resistant sunblock wait at least 15 minutes for it to set in the skin.