 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

Staying safe in the sun

  • Updated
  • 0
Staying safe in the sun

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The sun is coming out, and it may feel nice on the skin, but the sun's harsh rays can cause skin damage.

For everyday usage, SPF 30 is recommended, and users are encouraged to re-apply every two to three hours.

One common mistake when applying sunscreen is using too much or too little.

"I think if you have about a finger-tip amount and you are trying to cover your entire arm with, that is not enough, so you might be changing an SPF 30 sunscreen into an SPF 15 by just putting on a thin layer," Stephen Lewellis, Dermatologist with Aspirus Health said. "If you are covering an entire average adult body, you need about a shot glass full of sunscreen."

If you are heading to the lake or pool and using water-resistant sunblock wait at least 15 minutes for it to set in the skin.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you