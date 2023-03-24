 Skip to main content
Stevens Point 3rd annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt begins

  • Updated
Little girl with Easter egg basket
Courtesy: MGN

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point's Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt begins on Friday. 

There will be seven eggs scattered around one of the city's parks, each egg having a clue that will take you to the next egg.

There will also be three bonus questions.

Location for the event will be announced on Friday at 2 p.m.

However, if you want to know which park the hunt will be in, you can find out by answering the Pre-Hunt Bonus Question and then participate in the Scavenger Hunt:

"I am named after a president of the Consolidated Water Power and paper Company. I am the only park on the west bank of the Wiscinsin River. What City of Stevens Point park am I?"

You can submit your answer for the Pre-Hunt Bonus Question to parksandrec@stevenspoint.com and you will be entered in a drawing.

The first clue will be released on the Stevens Point City Website, and the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The hunt ends on Sunday, April 9th.

For more information, click here.

