Stevens Point Alderperson resigns from position to focus on cancer battle

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point district 6 Alderperson Ron Carlson announced he's stepping down from his role to battle pancreatic cancer.
Carlson has been serving the Stevens Point community since 1978 which includes 32 years at the Stevens Point Police Department.
After his retirement from the department in 2010, Carlson worked for a non-profit helping former inmates adapt to their life out of jail as well as working for the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission.
Carlson says this is the hardest decision he's made, but felt it was important to focus on his battle and spend time with his family.
"I didn't have the passion because of my energy levels, but I believe in serving the community in one way or another and have been doing so since 1978," said Carlson.
He went on to say that he loves Stevens Point and all the people that have been supporting him since his diagnosis.
He hopes to beat the cancer and get back to serving Stevens Point.