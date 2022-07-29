Stevens Point band reunites after being near tragedy, giving back

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- While getting ready for a gig in Highland Park, Illinois, the Stevens Point-based band Scorched Waves had to rush to safety the morning of July 4.
"We were never super in danger, necessarily, but we know people that were there," said Tyler Armstrong, the band's guitarist.
Weeks later, the memories are still hard to process, for the band and their parents.
"I still haven't completely let it set in because I was in mom mode at the time. We had a lot of young musicians, they're all under the age of 21," said Michelle Armstrong, who is Tyler's mom.
"It's crazy being present around the area of where it happened. It's crazy that we were so close to it happening, and it's crazy that it's the reality that we had to be in the situation where that's even a concern," said Tiernan Brinkman, the vocalist for the band.
So they decided the best way to help get rid of those worries and give back was through 90 minutes of music in downtown Stevens Point.
"The whole point of this benefit is to give back to the small businesses that had to close for 10 days while the FBI was investigating," said Damian Kessler, the band's drummer.
"We wanted to give back to that community any way we can, and so this is the only thing we could do that we felt could make a difference," Michelle added.
Q-R codes were placed at every corner of the area, with the band hoping their home can help out a place they call their second home.
"They're an amazing community, they've always supported us, whenever we were there, they took care of us and we're just happy to do something for them at the end of the day," Tyler said.
If you were not able to make it out Friday, but would like to donate to their cause, click here.