Stevens Point Brewery looking to add taproom

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Brewery is requesting an expansion to its property.
Thursday, brewery representatives spoke at the city's Plan Commission meeting to formally propose a 1,572 square foot expansion, to be used for a taproom and retail store.
Some of the space at the existing beer garden would be used for the expansion.
"I can't tell you how many times we would get customers in here looking for a space where they can come and sample our products," said Melissa Wysocki, who works as a manager at the brewery's gift shop.
The brewery is no stranger to projects and expansions in its history, which dates back to 1857. New boilers were installed at its headquarters earlier this year.
Luanne Moureau of Wrightstown says the idea of installing a taproom on the property would be favorable, especially for the cooler months of the year.
"We would be more likely to come in the wintertime than just in the summer and fall because there would actually be a place where you could have a tasting and enjoy it," she said.
The expansion proposal passed through committee unanimously, and will move to the full city council.