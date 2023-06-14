 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Stevens Point Brewery unveils new beer, proceeds going back to local trail

  Updated
  • 0
Green Circle Pale

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can now help preserve a Stevens Point walking trail just by cracking open a cold one.

Stevens Point Brewery recently unveiled its newest creation, "Green Circle Pale," which is an ale brewed with mosaic and talus hops, and is described as having a fruity undertone.

The concept was thought up by a brewery employee who is an avid biker of the Green Circle Trail and had wanted it to get more recognition.

A portion of all beer sales will go back to trail preservation.

"They're just happy about the concept, that buying a local product can actually contribute back to a local recreational, fun trail that surrounds Stevens Point," said Julie Birrenkott, the marketing director for Stevens Point Brewery.

She also says the brewery is in the planning stages of coordinating a biking or walking event at the trail to further tie the product and trail together in the future.

You can find it in stores, the brewery's beer garden, and at the USGA Senior Open at SentryWorld later this month.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

