Stevens Point Brewery unveils new beer, proceeds going back to local trail

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- You can now help preserve a Stevens Point walking trail just by cracking open a cold one.
Stevens Point Brewery recently unveiled its newest creation, "Green Circle Pale," which is an ale brewed with mosaic and talus hops, and is described as having a fruity undertone.
The concept was thought up by a brewery employee who is an avid biker of the Green Circle Trail and had wanted it to get more recognition.
A portion of all beer sales will go back to trail preservation.
"They're just happy about the concept, that buying a local product can actually contribute back to a local recreational, fun trail that surrounds Stevens Point," said Julie Birrenkott, the marketing director for Stevens Point Brewery.
She also says the brewery is in the planning stages of coordinating a biking or walking event at the trail to further tie the product and trail together in the future.
You can find it in stores, the brewery's beer garden, and at the USGA Senior Open at SentryWorld later this month.