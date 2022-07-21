Stevens Point changing city renting rules for golf championship

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A decision from the Stevens Point City Council has made it easier for people to rent out their homes, but only for a limited time.
This comes as SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point will host the 2023 USGA Senior Open Championship in just under a year, and the city is expected to be packed for the event.
"We're expecting an influx of 70,000, maybe more people coming into Stevens Point. We need to house them. We don't have that kind of hotel rooms," Mayor Mike Wiza said.
One of the laws that will be temporarily suspended is that you can rent out your house, even if it is not your primary residence. The changes will only be in effect from June 26 through July 5, 2023.
However, a few changes does not mean the whole system will be different.
"Of course, [the property] has to be inspected, you still need your permits, so we want to make sure the people who are staying there are living in a safe environment. But you, then, don't have to live there, so it could be a rental property," Wiza said.
Plus, even if you list your home on a site like Airbnb, you're not exempt from paying certain fees.
"Even if you don't go through one of those [sites], you're required to submit the room tax to Portage County, wherever it happens to be, if it's in Plover or Stevens Point, that's a biggie, that would get you in a lot of trouble and most people forget about it," Wiza said.
Anyone with questions on the process should contact the city's zoning department.