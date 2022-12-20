Stevens Point Common Council adopts city's first business improvement district

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The City of Stevens Point has voted to unanimously adopt the city's first business improvement district (BID) near downtown.
According to a press release, the city is accepting applications from business and property owners in the district.
This comes after downtown business owners in 2019 asked the city for additional funds for amenities, events and marketing. According to the release, city staff and business owners created a planning committee to address downtown business needs.
"It will be a great opportunity for collaboration that will result in a stronger economy and benefit our business community," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.
Stevens Point will match funds for the first five years of the BID.
