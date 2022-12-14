 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT...

.Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain
and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times,
especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous
overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches expdected.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Stevens Point couple pays off students' school lunch debt

Pacelli Lunch Debt Paid

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point couple has decided to pay it forward in a unique way this holiday season.

Joe and Cindy Roppe had seen a post on Facebook inviting people to pay off someone's school lunch debt and then add $10 to that total.

"Instead of paying for coffee for the person behind in the drive-thru, how about paying off school lunch balances?" Joe said.

They decided to take it to heart, and then some.

After hearing of someone else making a donation to help lunch debt at McKinley Elementary, the Roppes wrote a check to Pacelli Catholic Schools to pay off all students' debts.

"Within about a half hour, I wrote the check out, and we brought it over and paid off all the balances," Joe said, adding the donation was within their budget, totaling over $600, and says it was a cause he would have appreciated when he was in school.

"I grew up in a parochial school from grade 1 to grade 8, and lunch was my favorite subject," he said.

The process of doing so was easy, and he hopes more people can find room for random acts of kindness.

"Reach in your heart and do this from your heart during the holiday season, and then reach into your pocketbook, because children need to eat," Joe said.

A representative from Stevens Point Area Schools tells News 9 the district is in the early development phase of a widespread program where people can help pay off students' lunch debt online. They say it could be available within the next year.

