Stevens Point couple pays off students' school lunch debt

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT... .Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times, especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous overnight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total accumulation of 6 to 10 inches expdected. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&