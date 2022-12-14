Stevens Point couple pays off students' school lunch debt

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point couple has decided to pay it forward in a unique way this holiday season.
Joe and Cindy Roppe had seen a post on Facebook inviting people to pay off someone's school lunch debt and then add $10 to that total.
"Instead of paying for coffee for the person behind in the drive-thru, how about paying off school lunch balances?" Joe said.
They decided to take it to heart, and then some.
After hearing of someone else making a donation to help lunch debt at McKinley Elementary, the Roppes wrote a check to Pacelli Catholic Schools to pay off all students' debts.
"Within about a half hour, I wrote the check out, and we brought it over and paid off all the balances," Joe said, adding the donation was within their budget, totaling over $600, and says it was a cause he would have appreciated when he was in school.
"I grew up in a parochial school from grade 1 to grade 8, and lunch was my favorite subject," he said.
The process of doing so was easy, and he hopes more people can find room for random acts of kindness.
"Reach in your heart and do this from your heart during the holiday season, and then reach into your pocketbook, because children need to eat," Joe said.
A representative from Stevens Point Area Schools tells News 9 the district is in the early development phase of a widespread program where people can help pay off students' lunch debt online. They say it could be available within the next year.