Stevens Point drivers reminding others about blocking intersections

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point drivers are being reminded of what they can and can't do on the road while the city deals with numerous construction projects.
Dawn Garski, who owns Archangel Studios in the city, was leaving working earlier this week before her trip was briefly delayed by a truck fully blocking an intersection along U.S. Highway 10.
State law prevents vehicles from stopping in the middle of an intersection.
With construction nearby, that area is traveled frequently, which could lead to people getting hurt.
"Especially with the construction on Highway 10, make sure that you can safely go follow all the signs they have put out with the barrels and don't cross the intersection until you know that it's actually safe to do so," Garski said.
She also says there have been other close calls to accidents in that area recently.