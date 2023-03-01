Stevens Point fan-favorite art exhibit returning, needs submissions

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The start of March means spring is around the corner, and with it comes the Riverfront Arts Center's annual Peeps exhibit.
It's returning for its eighth year, and once again, there is no submission theme.
People are encouraged to let their creativity show, whether in diorama, poster, or digital picture form, but Peeps marshmallows have to be the focus.
If you've never done it before but want to get involved, any age can do it and you can always look for inspiration.
"There's a lot of years and a lot of work to be inspired by, so there's no limit on what you can get inspired by, you just make whatever you want," said Shannon Gardner, the art director for the Riverfront Arts Center.
If you are so artistically inclined, submissions must be made in person March 30-31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The exhibit will be open from April 5-16, but will be closed on April 7 and 9, in observance of Good Friday and Easter.