Stevens Point fan-favorite art exhibit returning, needs submissions

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE... Although temperatures are at or slightly above freezing early this evening, the cold ground combined with areas of light snow and freezing drizzle or drizzle could freeze as pavement temperatures fall below freezing this evening. Any snow accumulation should be less than an inch. Anyone commuting from Wautoma and Shawano west to Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield should be on the lookout for changing travel conditions this evening. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination as the snow or freezing drizzle could lead to slippery travel conditions.