 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE...

Although temperatures are at or slightly above freezing early this
evening, the cold ground combined with areas of light snow and
freezing drizzle or drizzle could freeze as pavement temperatures
fall below freezing this evening. Any snow accumulation should be
less than an inch.

Anyone commuting from Wautoma and Shawano west to Wausau, Wisconsin
Rapids and Marshfield should be on the lookout for changing travel
conditions this evening. Plan on needing some extra time to reach
your destination as the snow or freezing drizzle could lead to
slippery travel conditions.

Stevens Point fan-favorite art exhibit returning, needs submissions

  • 0
Peeps Exhibit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The start of March means spring is around the corner, and with it comes the Riverfront Arts Center's annual Peeps exhibit.

It's returning for its eighth year, and once again, there is no submission theme.

People are encouraged to let their creativity show, whether in diorama, poster, or digital picture form, but Peeps marshmallows have to be the focus.

If you've never done it before but want to get involved, any age can do it and you can always look for inspiration.

"There's a lot of years and a lot of work to be inspired by, so there's no limit on what you can get inspired by, you just make whatever you want," said Shannon Gardner, the art director for the Riverfront Arts Center.

If you are so artistically inclined, submissions must be made in person March 30-31 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The exhibit will be open from April 5-16, but will be closed on April 7 and 9, in observance of Good Friday and Easter.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you