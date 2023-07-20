Stevens Point Fire Chief is awarded by the Plover Village

Stevens Point, WI (WAOW) — The Fire Chief of the Stevens Point Fire Division was awarded for his efforts during a recent 911 cardiac arrest call.
The call came from the Menards in Plover where it was reported that someone was suffering from heart complications.
Ewing lives in Plover and heard the call. Even though it was his day off, he knew he had to do something.
Soon after, Ewing contacted the Plover EMS to see if they needed assistance. After getting the green light, Ewing also called in his Stevens Point fire staff to come and help anyway they can.
During his time there, Ewing helped with chest compressions until the EMS arrived.
On July 18, Ewing was recognized during the Plover Police and Fire Commission meeting.
"I just feel yes that what I do that's my job and that's what I love to do I love to help people," said Ewing.