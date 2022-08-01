Stevens Point native goes viral for kind actions as Tennessee police officer

TENNESSEE, (WAOW) -- It started as a normal day for Stevens Point native and current Tennessee police officer Lance Hofmeister.
"She's a pistol, I immediately asked her if she's okay," Hofmeister said.
He was on patrol when he noticed 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode walking down the side of a highway with her walker.
"She was like oh yeah yeah I'm just getting to my hair appointment," Hofmeister said. "I asked her if she would rather have a ride and she definitely said she would appreciate the ride."
The trip formed a bond between the two.
"She reminded me of home and my grandmother that I lost a few years back," Hofmeister said. "She's very sweet, she's very intelligent and extremely funny so we get along very well and my grandmother was the same way."
The interaction made the rounds on social media, but Hofmeister said it's all in a days work.
"Our department stops to check on people all the time. This is not something above and beyond I feel like. It's kind of gotten a lot of attention but this is a very normal occurrence for our city."
After he dropped Elizabeth off, Hofmeister made arrangements with another officer to get her home but a fellow customer at the hair salon ended up giving her a ride.
Hofmeister said he hopes the video will inspire others to show acts of kindness to the people around them.
He also said he didn't know the interaction was being recorded but said he is thankful he could bring some joy through his message.
Hofmeister and Elizabeth have become friends and have spoken nearly every day since they first met.