Stevens Point parade unofficially kicks off holiday season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point's Main Street was all dressed up for the holidays, with hundreds huddling together to take in the city's annual holiday parade Wednesday.
This year's theme was "Toyland in Downtown," with festivities starting with the lighting of the tree at the Public Square, done by Mayor Mike Wiza.
The route began at Shopko and traveled down Main Street, finishing at the square.
For a few in the crowd like Caitlin Yenter of Stevens Point, being part of the parade's atmosphere is a yearly must.
"Got to keep the tradition going and get ready for hunting season; good way to get ready for the cold," she said, while holding one of her kids, who were most excited to see Santa at the end of the line.
Others like Dorothy Revels of Plover experienced the parade for the first time, and she says she's inspired to change up some of her holiday norms after seeing the pageantry of the event.
"I have delayed putting up my Christmas lights on the house and stuff until after Thanksgiving, but after tonight, I'm going to go light up everything," she said, adding it had a home-like feel.
The celebration was among the first of its kind in our area this year. Wisconsin Rapids will host its holiday parade next Wednesday.