...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Stevens Point public square ordinance proposal rejected

Downtown Square Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposal to close the Mathias Mitchell Public Square between the hours of 3-4 a.m. was denied at the committee level in Stevens Point this week.

It was brought to attention following the city receiving several notices from police and businesses of people loitering in the area at those times of day.

The proposal had originally called for the timeframe to be from 3-5 a.m., but was changed in an effort to account for farmers' market vendors who begin setting up before 5 a.m.

Recent discussions saw some say the proposal did not do enough to address the root of homelessness, which is one of the factors being targeted.

"We were asked for another tool to move people. We don't want to just be handing out fines. That is not appropriate in all cases. We wanted another mechanism to try and remove the problem," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, adding the issue at hand is complex and must be addressed with a complex solution.

Discussions on the topic could re-emerge as soon as Monday, which is the date of the next Common Council meeting.

