Stevens Point resident waits to be first in line for Belts' Soft Serve opening day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Belts' Soft Serve is open for its 43rd season.
For years, customers have been camping out and waiting to be the first in line on Belts' opening day.
Andrea Curley, of Stevens Point, has received the inaugural serving for years. Curley has set up her chair early on opening day since 2008. Her advice for rookies looking to campout next year: come prepared.
"Just come as you are, come prepared for the weather, and of course, it's Wisconsin, be prepared for the cold weather," Curley said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the owner of Belts' Soft Serve, Cole Racine, said the number of campers has reduced.
"I'm looking forward to seeing familiar faces and our regular customers," Racine said. "A lot of the time, it is the same folks that brave the elements to be one of the first customers for us."
On opening day, the first 25 customers received the 2023 Belts' t-shirt, and the first 125 customers received a limited edition pint glass.