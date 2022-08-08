 Skip to main content
Stevens Point stick figures regarded as vandalism

  • Updated
Stick Figure Vandalism

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism.

City officials say in this case, it is vandalism.

Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists' business, but it's considered vandalism because the city did not give permission.

Taxpayers end up footing the bill on cleaning up the control boxes and signs that have been vandalized.

"It is a form of expression, but it's an illegal form of expression. We can find some way for you to express yourself in a legal way, just don't vandalize property that isn't yours," Wiza said.

He adds that anyone found responsible for vandalizing city property could be subject to a fine.

