Stevens Point truck center donates truckload of food to local food bank

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 25.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through this Evening...

.Record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 25 to
35 mph and relative humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent, will
produce critical fire weather conditions in central and east
central Wisconsin through this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano and Calumet.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...From 80 to 85.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A
combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm
temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous
wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with
any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-
terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and
ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN ON
THURSDAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across the southern parts
of Marathon and Shawano counties again on Thursday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Stevens Point truck center donates truckload of food to local food bank

  • 0
Food for Fun

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kriete Truck Center in Stevens Point gave back to its community Wednesday by, fittingly, the truckload.

Food for Fun Truck

Picture courtesy of Candace Gamboa

They donated more around 900 non-perishable food items and hygiene items to Operation Bootstrap, a Stevens Point food bank.

Each item was brought in by a Kriete employee, as they were encouraged to bring in either items or cash donations.

Staff say they were blown away by the support, adding this is a way a business can give back but give power to their employees.

"I think this is an area where employees can actually give back and make a difference. Normally, it's just the owner of the company giving something back. This way it's actually the employees accomplishing something," said Sam Stevenson, the general manager of the location.

Other representatives from Kriete tell News 9 some employees donated hundreds of dollars worth of items.

Operation Bootstrap was chosen in part because of its constant need for donations, food or otherwise. If you have items you would like to donate, you can call them at 715-344-9950.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you