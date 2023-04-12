Stevens Point truck center donates truckload of food to local food bank

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kriete Truck Center in Stevens Point gave back to its community Wednesday by, fittingly, the truckload.
They donated more around 900 non-perishable food items and hygiene items to Operation Bootstrap, a Stevens Point food bank.
Each item was brought in by a Kriete employee, as they were encouraged to bring in either items or cash donations.
Staff say they were blown away by the support, adding this is a way a business can give back but give power to their employees.
"I think this is an area where employees can actually give back and make a difference. Normally, it's just the owner of the company giving something back. This way it's actually the employees accomplishing something," said Sam Stevenson, the general manager of the location.
Other representatives from Kriete tell News 9 some employees donated hundreds of dollars worth of items.
Operation Bootstrap was chosen in part because of its constant need for donations, food or otherwise. If you have items you would like to donate, you can call them at 715-344-9950.