Stevens Point voters could see marijuana referendum on ballots

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Voters will see pot on the polls come November.
City officials said it's been several years since the last poll of public opinion on marijuana use was taken in the city of Stevens Point, and they hope this one will bring action, should the people want it.
"Why not find out what the citizens really think?" said Mary Kneebone, Alderperson for the Seventh District.
The proposed question to be added to the November ballots asks voters if marijuana should be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol.
The referendum would act as an official poll, simply measuring public opinion on the use of marijuana for those 21 and older.
"It does not bind anything," said Kneebone.
Some officials questioned the purpose of the referendum.
"We had a statewide referendum in 2018 talking about the exact same thing, so if we're looking at what the public wants we already have that data." said Mike Wiza, Mayor.
However, Kneebone said so much has happened since then, opinions may have changed.
"Attitudes have changed, you know things could come in at 99 percent, or at 38 percent," said Kneebone.
Supporters of marijuana legalization said this referendum is a step in the right direction, and could help the state in the long run.
"States and cities and counties are all paying for roads, and bridges and school, all the things that we don't have money for, and they're specifically allocating taxes on cannabis reform for these projects." said a Stevens Point resident.
The committee voted fully in favor of the advancement of the proposal, it does still need to be voted on by the city board before it hits ballots come next fall.