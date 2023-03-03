Stevens Point woman gives lost toy makeover, still searching for owner

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point woman is looking to reunite a toy with its owner.
Recently, Holly Osterbrink found a cow plush toy in a snowbank in her neighborhood, and she says it was in tough shape.
"He was a little dirty, he was actually missing an eyeball and a nostril, and had that good old stuffed animal neck where it was very floppy," she said.
Instead of keeping it as is and waiting for the owner to step forward, she decided to go the extra mile.
Osterbrink decided to give it a proper wash and a proper makeover. She installed new eyes, fixed the nose, and even gave it new stuffing, all with craft supplies around her house.
She says she did this out of the goodness of her heart, knowing the joy stuffed animals can bring a child or a pet. Now the next step is finding the cow's rightful home, and she is putting out public calls on social media.
"I just want to get this little friend back to their person and that's mainly why I wanted to post and get it out there, just to get this homie back to their person," Osterbrink said.
As of Friday, the cow has still not been claimed. If it is yours, you can reach out to Osterbrink on Facebook to plan for a reunion.