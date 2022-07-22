Storm preparation, moving outside furniture in

WAUASU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Time to batten down the hatches and secure those lawn chairs.
Officials said a good rule of thumb, if it's outside and not planted into the ground, it should probably be moved inside.
Northstar Restoration Services encourages homeowners to take a walk around their property, anything kept outside not firmly rooted into the ground could easily become a projectile, and cause damage to your home, or a neighbors.
Patio furniture, umbrellas, even's toys should all be put away inside a safe space, make sure rain gutters are clear to direct water flow.
"Make sure that when that storm starts, because rain and wind happen together, that the water can flow away from your, so you wanna make sure that your gutters are good proper working condition." said Jay Co-Owner of Northstar Restoration Services.
You'll also want to make sure you have a backup generator and a sump pump should that water get into a home.