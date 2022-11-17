Stratford community supports Tiger championship from back home

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cold and snow could not keep fans of the Stratford Tigers at home, as the school's football team played for a Division 6 state championship in Madison Thursday, ultimately beating Mondovi 32-14 to take the gold ball home.
Some of those that were not in Madison were at places like The Cellar Bar and Grill, rooting on their team, and for a few watching, they say Tiger tradition runs deep.
"We go all the way back to [1986] when we won our first state championship, and then when we won six in a row, my son was on the team for the first one of the six state championships," said Dan Leonhardt, who serves as an announcer for the program.
For him, the day was also special as he has a nephew on the team, Gavin Leonhardt, who had been a key contributor to the team entering Thursday and scored two touchdowns in Stratford's win.
"It's great watching Gavin and he's doing very well, didn't start off the year playing very much, but he's getting a lot of playing time now and doing great things for the Tigers," Leonhardt said.
For others in town, it was a family affair in different ways, as district teacher Drew Spaeth could not make the trip due to paternity leave, but says Tiger pride is second to none.
"We talk about it at school every day and in the community: It's a great day to be a Tiger; that's every day. But today, more than not, it's absolutely a great day to be a Tiger fan," Spaeth said.
It was not just restaurants showing love either, as the Stratford Fire Department and other businesses put up signs to show support throughout the week and all season.
"I love the pride our town and our community have supporting our school district through athletics and academics and just being able to send a ton of buses down to Camp Randall, and for those that couldn't make it, being able to watch their game and take off their day at work to support this team means the world to all of us," Spaeth said.
The district is expected to have a special celebration for the team sometime soon.