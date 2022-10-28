Stratford Woman to appear on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' for costume

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - A Stratford woman is getting her time to shine on daytime T.V.
April Benson has been invited to go on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday, October 31st because of her costume submission.
Her rendition of Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean caught the attention of the show and made it as a finalist to appear.
A friend urged her to apply for the show's costume contest, but she did not know what would come out of it.
She was blown away when she received the call just six hours after applying.
"I had no idea this was even going to happen," Benson said. "I've seen some of the other costumes that have been on the show before. They're pretty amazing."
She'll be flying into Manhattan on Sunday and will be back in Wisconsin by Monday afternoon.
Benson says she's excited to see what the other finalists come up with, so she can step up her costume game next year.
April and the other finalists will appear on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween morning on channel 9.