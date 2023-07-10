Street closing for sanitary sewer installation in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Doege and Vine and Becker and Vine intersections will be closed for sanitary sewer installation on Monday, July 10.
There will be detours on the below streets due to installation of a new sewer main:
- East Doege Street and North Vine Avenue
- East Becker Road and North Vine Avenue
Northbound traffic on North Peach Street will detour to West on East Ives Street and South on North Central Avenue.
Southbound traffic on North Peach will detour West on East Arnold Street and North on Central Avenue.
The detour will be in effect for about 30 days, depending on the weather.