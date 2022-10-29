Stroke survivor and Wausau DJ shares story on Stroke Awareness Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke every year in the United States.
For 95.5 WIFC DJ, Mike Mathers, he recalls the symptoms he was feeling and is grateful he made the call to get help.
"It was really scary," said Mathers.
It happened during Labor Day weekend six years ago. Mike was feeling headaches near the side of his head and running down his neck.
He initially thought that he was sleeping the wrong way, but a couple days later while he was working at a wedding, he knew it was something more than a headache.
"As I'm setting up, midway through, all I could see was stars," recalls Mathers.
Seeing stars and having blurred vision is a major symptom for a stroke. Mathers drove home from the wedding when it hit him.
"Had the headache down to my neck, and immediately it shot down the entire right side of my body to the point I had to hobble to the bathroom to vomit," said Mathers. "Like I had no feeling in the right side of my body."
Mathers called 911 immediately. He doesn't recall the ambulance ride or what happened at the hospital.
When he regained consciousness, the doctor told him he had a clot in his brain.
"Turned out it was from weightlifting. I tore an artery at the center of my brain from lifting weights," said Mathers.
The first thing he remembers after regaining his conscious set the room in shock.
"When I woke up out of consciousness, I asked my brother-in-law, 'hey did the Badgers beat LSU?'" said Mathers.
Mathers had to re-learn how to walk and use his right arm, trying to stay positive. Not long after his stroke, he learned he was going to be a father, helping him attack physical therapy.
"That was pushing me through, just getting back to DJ'ing was pushing me through because I really love what I do," said Mathers.
He was back to work spinning tracks after just three months, but he considers himself lucky.
Mathers was only a couple hours away from severe damage, so it's important to know symptoms of a stroke.
"Facial weakness, droop of the face," said Siva Pesala, a Neuro-hospitalist at Marshfield Clinic. "Weakness of the arms and legs as well."
If you feel any stroke symptoms, do not drive yourself to the hospital. Have someone else do it or call 911 immediately.