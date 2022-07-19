Stroke survivor encouraging use of recumbent tricycles

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man originally from Menomonee Falls is touring the country, advocating for people with disabilities to stay active.
Dan Zimmerman suffered a stroke in 2005, and was told he could never walk or talk again, and ended up gaining weight due to being sedentary.
He now rides recumbent tricycles to keep himself active and keep his blood flowing, allowing him to speak.
Zimmerman is the founder of the organization "Spokes Fighting Strokes," and he encourages anyone, regardless of ability or disability, to try this style of biking.
"I want to reach out to stroke survivors, brain injuries, Parkinson's, try triking," he said.
Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point had an event Tuesday offering people free test rides of recumbent tricycles.
There will be another one on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.