Student shares struggle with inflation and college costs

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- As costs continue to soar, the college experience is getting harder.
Chloe Ertl is a 19-year-old college student doing her best to get good grades and pay the bills but inflation is making the latter harder to do.
Add in an hour drive to school and Ertl is feeling the pinch.
"I had to get a vehicle that was reliable enough to drive, so I'm making car payments on top of high gas prices right now and groceries," Ertl said.
Ertl had to apply for utility assistance to pay for the bills and now has to pull from savings accounts for gas money.
"I couldn't put away money in my savings account. I was actually taking money out of both my college accounts, I was taking gas money out for driving to school and I was taking money out of my personal savings account just to pay the bills," Ertl said.
A Wisconsin Public Service spokesperson said there are ways to keep the cost of electric down, to help keep costs low.
"During sunny days, make sure to close blinds or drapes on the sunny side of your home. You can also adjust your thermostat when you might be asleep or away from home, you want to adjust that seven to 10 degrees higher," Matt Cullen said.
If you do need help, though, it is available.
"Our employees can make every effort they can to help our customers by providing them with information about payment options that may be available to them as well energy assistance options," Cullen said.
If you have cut costs but it still isn't enough, financial experts said careful planning and budgeting can make a big difference.
It starts with determining how much money is coming in then planning where every penny will go, whether it be savings, groceries, gas or something else.
"When we sit down and look at where every dollar is going you have these 'aha' moments like wow I didn't realize I was spending as much on X,Y,Z, then it's easier to identify areas you didn't even think about cutting back on," said Jason Glisczynski, CEO of Silver Tree Retirement Planning.
He also said to take another look at subscriptions you may have forgotten about that are automatically charged on your card.