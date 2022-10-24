Students expand access to menstrual products

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students are taking problems into their own hands at an area middle school and bringing change to their bathrooms.
Middle school can be a difficult time for those who menstruate, especially when hitting that time of the month.
Of the eight girls' bathrooms at John Muir Middle School, only the eighth-grade bathrooms have menstrual products inside.
Some students said the lack of access to these essentials resulted in missing school.
"I had to stay home the majority of my seventh-grade year because of this, I bled through so much they were running out so fast, the school had nothing, even when I had the money, the period products wouldn't come out of the machines." said Emma Crass, 8th grader.
Now, they're looking to change that. Members of the school's Ambassador's for Diversity Club, and Health Teacher Patricial Zemke going to the district with the problem and finding a solution.
Stocking the bathrooms with free menstrual products for emergency situations so the students can focus on what really matters: their education.
"Our mission was to make sure that more people could be here, so they don't miss stuff, because everyone hates missing stuff at school because you have to catch up on that work, and it's awful." said Amellia Saltzman, 7th grader.
The school has partnered with the Wisconsin Medical Society Foundation to conduct surveys in order to better understand student needs.