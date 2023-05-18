 Skip to main content
Students raise awareness for mental health through performing

  • Updated
  • 0
Chorale performance

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Through performance and speakers, students and visitors at Lincoln High School came together to learn about mental health and its impact. 

Students there trying to spread one message: you are not alone. 

"There's always people there, there's always people willing to listen, if that's all it is, there's so many things out there," said Rose Paul, President of Cool 2 Be Kind. 

It's called Rise to Remember, an event put on by Cool 2 Be Kind, a student organization at the high school that aims to treat people with kindness and encourages conversation. 

They said raising awareness for mental health is just one of the ways they're trying to help 

"We talk about it, we bring it out there, because there is so much stigma when it comes to that, people are afraid to talk about it and that's our goal, as a club we try to promote open conversation and people coming forward and talking about that," said Lucas Prange, Vice President of Cool 2 Be Kind.

This is the event's sixth year, and organizers said encouraging kids to find their voice, to find an outlet, is essential. 

"Kids need to talk about this, and sometimes they're okay going to adults, sometimes they're not, so teaching them to advocate for themselves is a great step," said Melanie Kozlowski, Advisor. 

They said the COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for mental health resources for teens, and they're just trying to make sure everyone is heard. 

"I've lost students over the years, and I just know there's more than we can do to keep the conversation going," said Kozlowski.

"We have a big community here willing to support and give resources and I just wanna make sure that everyone has those things and has those people to rely on, because they're not alone," said Maggie Kozlowski, New Student Group Officer for Cool 2 Be Kind. 

No matter where you are, there's always help available.

"There are people willing to help you just have to know where to look," said Prange.

The worst thing you can do is stay silent. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling, talk to someone, seek help, and know you are not alone.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

