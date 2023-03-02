Students showcase their own games

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students in the Northwoods got to flex their creative muscles, by developing their own games.
Dozens of people were out at Nicolet College Thursday night, to check out some of the incredible work kids put in to make their ideas a reality.
The Global Game Jam is essentially a hackathon for kids, but they're making a game, whether it was a video game or a board game. About 20 students spent five weeks taking their games from idea to finished product.
"It's really cool seeing everything that they've done in this span of time, they all showed so much talent in terms of working together and collaborating on their final products," said Jeremy Nikolai, Software Engineer and Programmer.
Kids were aided by Nikolai, from Stevens Point.
Students ranged from the ages of 11 to 17.
"I ended up joining the program because I wanted to branch out and do something I wouldn't usually do, so I can kinda do some more things that I might be interested in the future," said Madalynn Chavez, eighth grader.
Students developed their games over 12 hours total, spending lots of quality time with each other.
"It ended up being fun because I got to work with a lot of my friends even though I was working alone I got to talk to them more and become closer with new people," said Samantha Sherwood, sixth grader.
And they were able to fully be themselves.
"I liked being able to express my creative ideas freely," said Chavez.
Nikolai helped them every step of the way, and said it's opportunities like these that gets kids believing in themselves.
"Your only limit is your imagination and your motivation." "Just put the effort into it and anything is possible," said Nikolai.
The opportunity for these students is a rare one in our area.
"The first time I came out to to talk to these schools, how much of a need there is for something like this, there's almost no tech education in schools so this is something I think a lot of neighboring towns could benefit from," said Nikolai.
They plan to host the game design and development lab again next year. Both students and staff encourage anyone with an interest to come and try it out.