Study: Move to net zero emissions would create jobs, boost Wisconsin's economy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin has a path toward transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050, and a way to do so cost-effectively, according to a new report released Tuesday. That means the state wouldn't emit more greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere than it removes.
Two studies comprise the report, called "Wisconsin's Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050." One study was commissioned by Evolved Energy Research, GridLab, RENEW Wisconsin and Clean Wisconsin. The other was conducted by Cambridge Econometrics.
The studies evaluated seven different pathways to decarbonization in Wisconsin:
- Baseline: No electricity or emissions policy
- 100% Clean Electricity: 100% clean electricity with no economy-wide emissions targets
- Net Zero Economy-Wide: 100% clean electricity and economy-wide net zero emissions by 2050
- No Transmission Expansion: Net zero by 2050 with no interstate transmission expansion
- Accelerated Clean Electricity: Net zero by 2050, 100% clean energy by 2040
- Delayed Action: Net zero by 2050 with the transition to highly efficient electric end-uses delayed by 10-15 years
- Limited Coal and Gas: Net zero by 2050 with no new gas plants and accelerated retirement of coal
They found pathway 3, Net Zero Economy-Wide, would have the most economic, health and emissions benefits.
In this approach, Wisconsin would transition to 100% clean energy while also eliminating carbon emissions from several industries, including the building, transportation and industrial sectors.
Benefits of reaching net zero emissions
The studies found the Net Zero Economy-Wide approach will have comparable costs to making no policy changes or only transitioning to clean energy, but it will have more economic and health benefits for people in Wisconsin.
Economically, reaching net zero emissions will create 68,000 new jobs in the state. Researchers said about half those jobs would be in industries like electricity supply, construction and manufacturing. The other half would be in the supply chain and service sectors and would be created by increased economic activity.
The report said more populated areas of Wisconsin would see the most new jobs. That means areas like Milwaukee and south-central Wisconsin could see large benefits.
Researchers also found investing in the wind, solar and battery storage needed to meet the net zero goal will boost Wisconsin's Gross State Product, adding around $16 billion to the state's economy.
The health benefits come from the elimination of combustion engine vehicles, as well as coal and gas plants.
"By 2050, Net Zero Economy-Wide avoids 28-63 mortalities per million people each year, significantly reduces hospital admissions and lost work days and drastically improves all health metrics modeled," the report said.
Researchers also found Wisconsinites won't have to wait 30 years to see the benefits of the switch. The study found people in the Badger State could save up to $275 per person every year in healthcare costs as early as 2030. In total, Wisconsinites could save up to $4.4 billion in avoided health costs by 2050.
The path to net zero
Achieving net zero emissions won't come easily or without change. The report said it "will require aggressive action at virtually every level."
That action will require more construction of wind and solar energy infrastructure and a large reduction in fossil fuel use.
The studies found that pursuing clean energy production while also accelerating the electrification of other parts of the economy is the most cost-effective path.
The model researchers used in the Net Zero Economy-Wide scenario assumes quick and widespread adoption of electric vehicle use, with all light- and medium-duty vehicles sold in 2035 being electric. Researchers also modeled all sales of appliances like air conditioners and stoves as being fully electric or hybrid by the same year.
"These measures have the effect of reducing or nearly eliminating fuel consumption, ensuring that electricity is the major energy source in 2050, as opposed to gas or other fossil fuels," the report said.
As more people rely on renewable energy for their daily lives, Wisconsin's electricity use would skyrocket, and researchers said an expansion of transmission connections between Wisconsin and neighboring states would be necessary.
"In Net Zero Economy-Wide, one-third of all energy used in Wisconsin in 2050 is imported from neighboring states," the report found.
In their model, researchers have transmission expansion starting in 2035 with addition capacity built between Wisconsin and Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.
Despite the increase in energy use, the studies found the changes would help families' wallets.
In the Baseline model with no policy changes, the report said direct household energy costs would be 6% higher in 2050 than they are in 2022. Most costs would be variable expenses, like the cost for gas for transportation and gas use at home for heating and cooking.
With the Net Zero Economy-Wide approach, direct household energy costs would be 15% lower than in the Baseline scenario. Instead of spending money on products with prices that change often, families would spend more money upfront on investments like electric appliances but spend less money heating and powering their homes.
Overall, researchers found total energy use in Wisconsin would be less in 2050 than in 2022 as people transition to more efficient appliances and vehicles.
Proposed policy changes
Researchers said reaching net zero emissions will require "coordinated policy intervention across multiple industries, regulatory agencies and policymakers."
The keystone of the plan is electric sector.
Right now, Wisconsin's coal fleet is set to mostly retire by 2035. Researchers propose pushing that up to 2030. They said more than a third of all emissions in Wisconsin in 2018 came from coal generation.
"[This suggests] that a clean electricity policy can have an outsized impact on Wisconsin's emissions goals," the report said.
The report also calls for new clean energy resources, including state lawmakers passing legislation establishing the legality of third-party charging for electric vehicles.
Researchers also proposes changes to transportation and building policy to make electric vehicles and efficient electric technology more accessible and affordable.
They also suggest the development of a clean fuels industry to foster innovation.
Researchers said if Wisconsin does not pursue a path toward net zero emissions, "costs are higher, and outcomes for Wisconsinites are poorer."