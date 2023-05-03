Study suggests toilet paper may be high source of PFAS

(WAOW) -- Flushing a toilet is something we do every day, but the material we've designed specifically for toilets may be doing more harm than originally thought.
Scientists with the University of Florida recently performed tests on 21 different unnamed brands of toilet paper across multiple countries.
They found that several forever chemicals, known as PFAS, were found in toilet paper after it went through the wastewater treatment process.
That's when the toilet paper goes through the pipes and the water it's alongside is filtered.
The most common chemical that was found is highly prevalent in North American toilet paper, compared to samples found in European countries.
Researchers suggest further looking into what brands people choose across the world as well as comparing how different cultures dispose of their toilet paper.
The report does not suggest toilet paper is an end-all, be-all source of PFAS. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggest contamination has been building up over several decades.