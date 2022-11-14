Study: Wrestlers who 'cut weight' by dehydration increase injury risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to a study from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, college wrestlers who dehydrate themselves to make their weight classification, or "cut weight" for an event are more likely to be injured in competition.
"For every percent of weight loss, athletes had an 11 percent increase rate of injury, so the higher degree of weight loss, the higher the rate of injury," said Erin Hammer, a sports medicine physician for UW Health and one of the leaders of the study.
Former collegiate wrestler and current physical therapy student Mason Kauffman says he did not use this tactic often to meet his weight requirement but saw many teammates do so throughout his time.
"The year I did cut a lot of weight actually was probably the year I was most injured," Kauffman said.
The study followed 67 Division I male wrestlers over the span of seven years.
Kauffman says cutting weight in some capacity is common for the sport and whether you feel you need to do so depends on the individual but warns of doing it in excess.
"That last day or two [before a match], you do have to pull a water cut, which can vary from 3 to 4 pounds, or I've seen 10 or 11 pounds. Some of my teammates have done that and it's not healthy, it's not fun," he said.
When wrestlers weigh in, they have to compete within just a few hours.
If you do so dehydrated, it will take a longer time to recover, thus leaving your body more vulnerable.
"The physiology around dehydration and the way that it affects the way the body functions is really consistent across age groups," Hammer said.
With WIAA wrestling practices getting underway this week, Kauffman says younger athletes do not need to resort to cutting drastic amounts of weight and should practice good habits if they want to make it to the next level.
"Get the weight down early, eat healthy, be at a weight that's healthy for you where you might have to lose a little, but it's because you're eating healthy and you're still getting good fuel," he said.
The study found no correlation between winning and dehydration prior to a competition.