Suicide prevention walk supports the community

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The 14th annual suicide and mental health awareness walk will return this weekend.
On Saturday, over 200 people registered for Prevent Suicide Marathon County's annual event.
Since its origin, the event has grown. Just three years ago, the walk parted with its national sponsor.
Since then, they have been able to fundraise $20,000 to prevent suicide in Marathon County.
"It helps with the support group lot of the education programs we do in the school's community projects," Prevent Suicide Marathon County Chair Debi Traeder said. "We are here as an education support when it comes to mental health."
The walk will take place this Saturday at 10:00 A.M., located at the Big Kitchen in Marathon Park.
Participants can register online or day of the walk.