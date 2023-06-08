Summer camp inspires the next generation of welders

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Over a dozen teens got to test out potential careers in welding through a three-day summer camp.
The Metal Tech Youth Welding Camp started on Monday and by Wednesday students had built a metal cactus with their new skillset.
This is the first year of the program and instructor Ben Will called it a success.
"Pretty neat to see how these students go from pretty intimated on the first day, not really sure what's going on," Will said. "To feeling very comfortable and being able to do some really high-quality work (after) just a couple days being in the shop."
Will teaches Metal Tech at Marshfield High School and he wanted to create a program to get more students into the field and build their confidence at a younger age. The program is already inspiring students to turn these lessons into a full career one day.
"They are starting to realize they are good at it (welding)," Will said. "And once they determine that and they gain some confidence they realize there are some really good and high-tech and high-paid careers in their future."
Will said he hopes to bring the camp back next summer.