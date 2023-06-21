Summer has officially arrived

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) Today is the first day of summer
While having fun in the sun is a great way to start the summer, the heat can get dangerous fast.
Some of the side affects are dehydration, heat stroke, or worse.
So be sure to top off those fluids often.
The summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, is June 21st this year.
All that extra sunlight causes for more sweat which is your body losing fluids especially when being active.
"When you start to sweat and start to lose water, especially if you are exerting yourself. If you're doing physical activities you can become dehydrated, and start to have ill effects relatively quickly." said Firefighter/Paramedic John Lauer.
The highest temperature the badger state has ever seen is 114 degrees Fahrenheit.
That was back in July of 1936, and hasn't happened since.
While that is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon, high temps this summer can still be dangerous.
So be sure to drink plenty of water, and apply sunscreen often.