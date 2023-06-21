 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Summer has officially arrived

  • Updated
  • 0
first day of summer1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) Today is the first day of summer

While having fun in the sun is a great way to start the summer, the heat can get dangerous fast.

Some of the side affects are dehydration, heat stroke, or worse.

So be sure to top off those fluids often.

The summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, is June 21st this year. 

first day of summer 2

All that extra sunlight causes for more sweat which is your body losing fluids especially when being active.

"When you start to sweat and start to lose water, especially if you are exerting yourself. If you're doing physical activities you can become dehydrated, and start to have ill effects relatively quickly." said Firefighter/Paramedic John Lauer.

The highest temperature the badger state has ever seen is 114 degrees Fahrenheit. 

That was back in July of 1936, and hasn't happened since.

While that is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon, high temps this summer can still be dangerous.

So be sure to drink plenty of water, and apply sunscreen often.

