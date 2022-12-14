Superintendents speak on why they chose a snow day or virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Inclement weather made many schools across northcentral Wisconsin close their doors for the day while others brought the classroom home.
Snow days are something many have enjoyed for generations, but advanced technology has many schools taking advantage of the fact that the classroom can be anywhere.
Medford School District chose to take the traditional route and have a snow day Wednesday. District Superintendent Pat Sullivan said the decision to close the school is not an easy one, but safety is a concern he'd rather not risk.
"This was all about the ice in Taylor County this morning (Wednesday)," Sullivan said. "The buses to safely go down these back roads, and these side roads... You also know you have high school kids that drive, and you have to consider all of that."
In Wisconsin Rapids, public schools faced the same problems as Medford. The district could have chosen to use a virtual learning day, but Superintendent Craig Broeren said he sees a social and emotional positive in a traditional snow day.
"The thought behind that is that there is fun and excitement encapsulated in that," Broeren said.
In a letter sent to parents, the Wausau School District explained virtual learning days provide an opportunity for students to keep learning and encourages responsibility.
In a statement sent to News 9, the Wausau School District said in part,
"We’re hearing from some of our families and staff that they would still like to have traditional snow days once again. That’s why as we create the school calendar for next year, we’re planning to bring them back."
Wausau Schools will be having another virtual learning day on Thursday, 12/14/22.
The Stevens Point Area Public School District (SPAPSD) will use its allotted snow days between 12/13/22-12/14/22. If the school district needs to cancel in-person education again, they will have to move to virtual learning.
SPAPSD Superintendent Cory Hirsbrunner said in a statement,
"Should we have additional weather closures, they will be e-learning days or additional instructional days will be added to the end of the school year. This decision has not been made lightly, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we work together to ensure the safe transportation of our students."