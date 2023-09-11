Surge of new businesses in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Several new businesses have come to downtown Wausau, and more are on the way.
Venado Cerveceria and Onora Suites are the newest occupants of the historic John Keifer furniture building on Third Street.
The two businesses offer comfort and fun to the area -- Venado is a tapas bar bringing in Mexican culture mixed in with the best Wisconsin has to offer.
Onora Suites will give any out-of-towner is a great place to rest their head at night.
"Just bringing a new breath of fresh air to this end of the third street," Lesli Iverson, Owner of Venado Cerveceria and Onora Suites. "It's awesome to be a part of all of this. We haven't been here very long, my husband and I, and it's been very exciting and very satisfying to be a part of this. "
In a press release, an official with the River District says the new businesses are a testament to the downtown's ability to grow and strengthen.
The city also announced a new Jimmy Johns location coming to downtown. As well as a health and wellness business, The Vitality Bar will be opening on Third Street later this fall.