Suspect with Illinois warrants arrested after police chase in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A man has been arrested after a police chase in Shawano county.
According to a press release, a deputy pulled over a driver who was driving 90 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
Drugs were found after the vehicle was searched and the driver repeatedly told deputies false information about his identity before driving off.
After a 20 mile chase, the suspect was stopped with a tire deflation device, followed by a short foot chase.
The suspect was taken into custody and was found to have outstanding warrants from Illinois.
Charges of fleeing, second degree reckless endangering safety, and misappropriation of ID were referred to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office, the release stated..
No further information has been released.