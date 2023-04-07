 Skip to main content
"Suspicious" person leads to officer-involved shooting in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Authorities in Stevens Point are reporting an officer-involved shooting. 
 
The shooting took place early Friday morning at 3:20 in the 900 block of Bukolt Ave. Officers were responding to reports of a suspicious person outside of a residence. 
 
A press release from the Stevens Point Poice Department said, "Upon officer’s arrival, there was an Officer-involved shooting and one person was taken into custody."
 
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 
 
The case has been turnover to the Wisconsin Department of Justice-- Division of Criminal Investigations. 
 
This is an ongoing investigation. 

