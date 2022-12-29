Taking advantage of seasonably high temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With temperatures reaching or nearing 40 degrees for much of Thursday, dozens of people could be seen making the most of the weather by heading outside.
Two of the most popular spots in Marathon County were the tubing hill at Sylvan Hill Park and the slopes at Granite Peak.
For some who spent the afternoon tubing, it had been part of a checklist of things to do while in the area for the week.
"[Wednesday] we were working hard trying to get the snowmobile trails up and going, so we thought we would take a break today and come over here and spend some time over here," said Landon Spencer of Princeton, Minnesota.
There was plenty of melted snow at the base of the tubing hill, but over at Granite Peak, thick fog at the top of the mountain made it clear it was warmer than normal.
Skiers and snowboarders were going down a slope where the bottom was a challenge to see, but people like Ben Bush said the warmer temperatures made for a more manageable downhill experience than last week.
""I mean, you could come out here in a vest, exposed skin. If you would have came out here last week, I still would have been here, but you wouldn't have seen any of my face. It was just brutal," Bush said.
Last December 29th in the Wausau area, the temperatures peaked in the mid-20s.