Taking advantage of seasonably high temperatures

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&