Taste N Glow prepares for third iteration

STETTIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The third instance of something happening is often considered a trend, and that applies for Taste N Glow Balloon Fest in Marathon County.
The event returns for its third iteration beginning Friday and runs through Sunday near the intersection of 120th Ave and Stettin Drive in Stettin.
It serves as Central Wisconsin's largest showcase of hot-air balloons, and in order to make it happen, a lot of volunteers are needed.
"Just the grounds alone take a lot, but then the balloons take another 300-400, then there's the general for the gates and all the other things going on out here," said Steve Woller, the co-founder of the event, who says it takes about 800 people to make it possible.
It's been a top priority for volunteers to be valued so they can come back year after year.
"We want to make sure we're taking especially good care of our volunteers because it's warm out today, it's probably going to be pretty warm this weekend, we've got to keep them hydrated and cool so that they have a great experience," said Nancy Woller, another co-founder of the event.
At press time, there are still more than 100 volunteer spots to be filled over Friday and Saturday, according to their sign-up page.
For those who plan to come to the grounds, there will be an admission fee for the first time.
"We do need to raise a pretty large down payment for the land, and we didn't think it would break the bank for most families," Nancy said.
The cost is just $5 and children under five years old get in for free. In prior years, there would be a recommended donation of a non-perishable food item for people to make.
What will not be going away is providing a needed spotlight to several nonprofits.
"If you're thinking about a veteran and you want to buy a beer, well guess what: you can support Camp American Legion, but we'll have all sorts of them to educate you," Nancy said.
They plan to have fundraisers for the Red Cross, Wausau Police Department, and Wausau Fire Department people can donate to.
They're also bringing back a signature beer sold at the event, as well as their shuttle system, 5K run, and car show.
For more information on the event as a whole, click here for their website and here for their Facebook page, where they plan to give live updates throughout the event.