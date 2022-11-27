Tattoo benefit continues the legacy of Marshfield teen

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The memory of a Marshfield teen was honored on Sunday.
16-year-old Cameron "Cam" Kirschbaum died over a month ago from an overdose. Kirschbaum's death shocked community members and those close to him. On Sunday, dozens of tattoo artists came together to continue Kirschbaum's legacy by holding a massive tattoo benefit.
For 12 hours, tattoo artists from across the state were providing fresh ink to hundreds of people at the Holiday Inn in Marshfield.
"I didn’t think there would be this many people that would come together, all the love and support it’s really awesome," said Dustin Fritz, Tattoo Artist with Midwest Tattooers. "We're just trying to bring awareness about what happened to him (Cam)."
Kirschbaum's presence was felt by many on Sunday. His Father Thomas Kirschbaum said the tattoo benefit has a special connection for him and his son. The two shared a passion for creating art and designing tattoos. Thomas is a tattoo artist and owner of Midwest Tattooers in Marshfield, and before Cameron's death, he had started apprenticing with his father.
"Everyone knew Cam, he was a little artist man," Thomas Kirschbaum said. "He’d be floored you know it's crazy how many people came out and loved him. It is awesome it's just wild how many people he touched."
The event was topped off with music, raffle baskets and even non-permanent sharpie tattoo for kids. Fritz has been a friend to the Kerschbaums nearly his entire life and is still shocked by Cameron's death. He said this event shows just how special their community really is and teaches everyone an important lesson.
I hope more people reach out for help," Fritz said. "I hope that it scares some people to realize the dangers of the drugs in our community."
As the community and the Kirschbaums' continue to mourn the loss of Cam, Sunday's tattoos will keep his legacy and memory with them forever.