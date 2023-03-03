Tax season: Experts speak on what to do with refunds and how to build savings

Wis. (WAOW) -- About a month into tax season and refunds can't hit banks accounts soon enough for some Americans.
About 36% of them are relying on a refund this year, that's according to a study by LendingTree.
That rate dropped considerably from the last two years, where nearly half of Americans relied on it.
"That is still an awful lot of people that are relying on their tax refund, and it makes sense for a lot of people that tax refund is the biggest windfall that they get every year," said Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst for LendingTree.
Despite that change, inflation and interest rates have made financial situations more difficult for some people and growing credit card debt and dependency is taking it's toll.
"Now we're in an economic environment with a lot of uncertainty, rising interest rates, and that means if you have any debt, especially credit card debt, it's becoming more expensive," said Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet.
So once you get your refund, experts recommend tackling any credit card debt you may have first.
"Anything that you can do to make a dent in that debt is a really good thing especially with that credit card debt when you consider that interest rates are as high as they've been in decades and are probably only going to get higher," said Schulz.
But that doesn't mean you can't spend some on yourself.
"Then you can treat yourself as well, a lot of people have sacrificed vacations over the last few years, and so you can set aside some of your refund, maybe ten percent and put that into something that will make you happy like going on a vacation or even a smaller splurge because you also want to use your refund to bring yourself some joy," said Palmer.
A new study by Bankrate shows nearly half of US adults have less savings compared to a year ago.
The study found growing credit card debt is hurting savings, and credit card dependency is at a record high.
Economic factors like inflation and unemployment are part of the problem.
But experts said when it comes to trying to save and pay off credit card debt, it's best to start small, save a little, and pay as much as you can afford off over time.
"You can aim for a smaller number, maybe for you it's 400 dollars, you're putting aside say 20 dollars a week, and you're slowly working towards because even having a few hundred dollars tucked away can be really helpful if an unexpected expense pops up or if you lose your job," said Palmer.
Savings can also make it easier to avoid additional credit card debt, which strains your budget more.
Experts said it's all about balance, really looking at how much you're making and what you can afford to spend.
Tax deadline is April 18th, but it's recommended you file sooner rather than later.