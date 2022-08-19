Taylor Co. Veterans Service Officer resigns amid threats

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Taylor County's Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday's board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members.
Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the board.
Back in June, Shaw filed a police report with the Taylor County Sheriff's office, claiming several veterans told her of possibly threats against her life made by members of the county board.
She also alleged certain board members have been harassing her.
Veterans spoke up in Shaw's defense, calling the issue a huge blow.
"I'm shaking 'cause I'm so upset that she's not going to be our CSVO anymore," said Steve Voss, an area veteran. "This committee is formed to enable the office to help veterans get the benefits that are deserved to them (sic). We have further set that back as a committee. Do you guys understand that?"
Shaw's resignation comes after months of contention.
Back in April, the County Board placed Shaw on administrative leave, though did not offer an explanation as to why. She was reinstated in June.