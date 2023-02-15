Taylor County Veterans Service Officer announces resignation

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- After just four months in office, the Veterans Service Officer in Taylor County, Dan Judnic, is stepping down.
He resigned during Wednesday's Veterans Service Committee meeting, and months after Shellie Shaw resigned due to claims of harassment.
Judnic told the committee he came to terms with his decision to resign late last week, due to factors like mounting internal and external pressure surrounding the job and a toxic work environment.
He tells News 9 he felt like he was the safe choice when hired, but that there were ultimately other people better served for the role.
Judnic says the decision was made with the betterment of the veterans the office serves in mind.
"Somebody needs to do this job that can ramp up quicker so that they can help the benefit specialist here, and I know there are better candidates than me," he added.
The current plan is for Judnic to stay on staff until a new officer can be hired and trained.
