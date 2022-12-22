Tech experts warn of technology freeze during cold weather

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the extreme cold creeping in, experts are issuing reminders to keep your phones warm.
That's because extremely cold temperatures can cause the liquid in electronics like phones, iPads, and tablets, to freeze.
When that happens, your devices could shut off down.
"And if that happens you should not try to quickly heat up the phone with direct heat using a hair dryer or a heater, just slowly bring it back up to room temperature " said Gary Wickersham, manager at US Cellular in Rib Mountain.
Another way to warm it up and keep it warm is to use body heat, keep it in an inside pocket close to your body, and to try to minimize exposure to the cold.
Having a good phone case helps too, it not only protects it from drops, but gives it some extra insulation.