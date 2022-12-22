Tech experts warn of technology freeze during cold weather

 Skip to main content
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall tonight through
Thursday. The second phase will consist of lighter snow, but very
windy conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow and near
blizzard conditions in open areas. Finally, very cold air will surge
into the area on the strong northwest winds, resulting in bitterly
cold wind chills.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard
conditions in open areas. Thursday afternoon into Saturday
morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times through Thursday. Travel conditions could
become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday night when
winds increase. The strong winds will result in widespread blowing
and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero visibility at times in
open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected through Thursday. Dangerous
travel conditions are possible Thursday night through Friday night
as winds increase. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

Tech experts warn of technology freeze during cold weather

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the extreme cold creeping in, experts are issuing reminders to keep your phones warm.

That's because extremely cold temperatures can cause the liquid in electronics like phones, iPads, and tablets, to freeze. 

When that happens, your devices could shut off down. 

"And if that happens you should not try to quickly heat up the phone with direct heat using a hair dryer or a heater, just slowly bring it back up to room temperature " said Gary Wickersham, manager at US Cellular in Rib Mountain. 

Another way to warm it up and keep it warm is to use body heat, keep it in an inside pocket close to your body, and to try to minimize exposure to the cold. 

Having a good phone case helps too, it not only protects it from drops, but gives it some extra insulation. 

