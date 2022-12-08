Technical colleges see sizable boost to enrollment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Multiple area technical colleges say they have seen a boost in enrollment this year, despite lingering effects of the pandemic.
Northcentral Technical College says it has received a 15% boost to its enrollment and Nicolet College saw a 21% percent jump in its numbers.
Wisconsin Public Radio is reporting each technical college received some kind of uptick in enrollment this year.
"We're seeing increases across all of the different types of learning: associate degrees, diplomas, certificates," said Erika Warning-Meyer, the Vice President of Enrollment at Nicolet.
Officials say one of the top reasons for the boost was the amount of flexibility technical colleges offer compared to a typical four-year school.
"Last year, I think 89 percent of our students were part time, which tells us that a lot of people are working," Warning-Meyer said. "So they're using this as a way to increase their skillset and have career mobility."
The rise may also be due to several jobs requiring more refined skillsets and an emphasis on reaching into nearby school districts early.
"Students can gain college credit while they're in high school. Last year, we awarded over 18,000 credits," said Jeannie Worden, the President of NTC.
With these enrollment surges, it will fall on the institutions to capitalize and maintain momentum.
Both Worden and Warning-Meyer say their goals will remain the same, in continuing to invest in those looking for a specialized skill, but also working with employers to best meet needs.
"We have a focus on making sure the instruction and the learning that we provide to our students is relevant to what our employers need," Worden said.
NTC and Nicolet are now accepting applications for their spring term.