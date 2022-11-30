Teen creates memorial bench for childhood friend

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area teen is helping memorialize a friend after his tragic passing.
Morgan Gorst passed away from brain cancer in 2020, leaving family and friends heartbroken.
Devyn Schmidt had been Morgan's close friend since childhood, and for his Eagle Scout project, installed a bench in Morgan's honor at the Arc Park in Spencer, where they spent years playing baseball together.
"It means a lot just to be able to do something for him and honor him,"
Schmidt said.
Morgan's mother, Becky, said she's grateful to have such a loving, caring, and supportive community.