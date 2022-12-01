Tenants and landlords learn about their rights

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of people came out to the Marathon County Library Thursday evening to learn about their rights as a tenant and as a landlord.
The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection presented the information to both landlords and tenants alike.
Topics of conversation included breaking of contracts, deadlines for security deposit return, and lease agreement discussions.
Attendees said they're always happy to learn something new.
"I did learn from some of the tenant's perspectives things that they had to say, just to see things from the tenant's viewpoint I guess." said Mike Unertl
One of the lessons: if you do not get a security deposit back after 21 days of vacating, you can file a claim.
The bottom line? Read everything, all the fine print, and be sure to get everything in writing if you can.